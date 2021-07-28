Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Elton John criticises US rapper DaBaby for fuelling ‘stigma’ around HIV

By Press Association
July 28, 2021, 4:15 pm
Sir Elton John criticised the US rapper (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Elton John has criticised rapper DaBaby for fuelling “stigma and discrimination” with his comments about homosexuality and HIV.

DaBaby has apologised for remarks he reportedly made while performing at a US festival, after he told the audience to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks.

Sir Elton founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity in 1992.

He wrote on Instagram: “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show.

“This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.⁣”

He added: “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry.

“We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.”

Following his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, DaBaby tweeted: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody.

“So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

He reportedly told the crowd the incorrect claim that HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases kill within weeks.

Graham Norton Show – London
Dua Lipa (Matt Crossick/PA)

Singer Dua Lipa, who has previously collaborated with DaBaby, also criticised his comments.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments.

“I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with.”

She added: “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

