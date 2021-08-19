Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Ed Sheeran labels new album Equals his ‘best bit of work’ so far

By Press Association
August 19, 2021, 3:36 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 5:49 pm
Ed Sheeran says new album is his ‘best bit of work’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Ed Sheeran says new album is his ‘best bit of work’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Ed Sheeran has labelled his upcoming studio album as the “best bit of work” he has done.

The new album, = or Equals, is the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

The album contains new song Visiting Hours, which is dedicated to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who passed away earlier this year.

The singer announced the news on an Instagram live stream, saying: “It has been two years since I’ve released a project and four years since I’ve released a solo album, actually more than that, four-and-a-half years, but I am putting out my fourth studio solo album on October 29.

“And it’s going to be called Equals, which you might have guessed.”

Discussing the album artwork, he said: “You will have seen the little chrysalis cocoon that is on there.

“Basically the symbolism behind the album is sort of new life.

“You know, I’ve been through, over the last sort of four years, different experiences in life, including, you know, getting married, having a kid, losing a friend, and I just felt like the butterfly symbolism fit in with that.

“There’s 14 songs on the album, it’s been a kind of painstaking process, cutting it down to 14 songs.

“I started with quite a lot, but they all have their place and I love it, I think it’s the best bit of work that I’ve done, and it’s cohesive, and it feels great.”

The musician also explained in another post on Instagram that he had been writing and recording this album since June 2017.

He told fans: “I’ve been through love, loss, new life, grief and everything in between during the whole period of writing it, and I feel like it’s really a coming of age record.”

The themes of the album will explore these emotions, alongside resilience, fatherhood and also tracks which process the singer’s reality and career.

The singer is currently at the top of the singles charts with Bad Habits, which was the first single from the new album.

He had previously been taking a break from music after his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born in August 2020.

He released the mellow acoustic song Afterglow in December but said it was a “Christmas present”, not a single.

His most recent album was the No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019, which featured artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Travis Scott.

Previous studio album Divide arrived in 2017 and included the songs Castle On The Hill, Galway Girl and Shape Of You.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]