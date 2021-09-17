Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Noel Gallagher attends premiere of new documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:32 am
Noel Gallagher (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Noel Gallagher (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Noel Gallagher has attended the premiere of new documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996.

The new release celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Britpop band playing two concerts at Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire, a year after the release of their album What’s The Story (Morning Glory).

The two August performances in 1996 saw the band play in front of 250,000 music fans.

The film’s premiere was held on Thursday in central London.

Oasis Knebworth 1996
Noel Gallagher with fans (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking at the event, Gallagher said the significance of the concerts “didn’t really register” at the time.

“It’s only since Supersonic and this film that you try and put yourself back in there and you start to get goosebumps about it because I’m not sure there are many bands that had that kind of lift-off that we did.”

He added: “It’s a real snapshot of a band at its zenith and thank god we had the foresight to film it and thank god we had the foresight not to put it out for all these years.

“Because if we’d put it out at that time, we wouldn’t be sat here now talking about it.”

The story of the concerts is told through the eyes of fans who were there and features unseen archive footage from the concert, as well as backstage interviews with the band and organisers.

The Gallagher brothers have been embroiled in a feud since the band split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal