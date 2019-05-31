Victoria Beckham thought I was a tramp because I was so hairy – Michael Sheen

Michael Sheen has said that Victoria Beckham once mistook him for a “tramp” trying to abduct his own daughter.

The actor claimed that the former Spice Girl was confused due to his hairy appearance at the time of their meeting at an ice rink in Los Angeles.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “I was in LA and went to pick (my daughter) up from an ice skating lesson.

“When I got there the Beckhams were there checking out the rink for lessons.

David Tennant (left) and Michael Sheen during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“I was quite hirsute then and when Posh saw me she called security thinking I was a tramp trying to abduct my daughter!”

Sheen, who has 20-year-old daughter Lily with his former partner Kate Beckinsale, did not say when the incident occurred.

The film and TV star also said that he was originally lined up to play the evil character in new Amazon Prime Video series Good Omens, based on the 1990 novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, Witch by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

However, that role went to David Tennant as Sheen said he did not feel “good enough” for the part.

Sheen said: “When the series became a possibility Neil assumed I would want to play the demon, but when I read a very early version of the script I thought, ‘I can’t do that, I’m not good enough. I’m better for the angel part, that suits me’.

“We had a very awkward dinner and he finally asked how I would feel about playing the good character and David the demon. It was perfect.”

Host Graham Norton with Gloria Estefan, Chris Hemsworth, David Tennant and Michael Sheen during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Tennant, who appeared on the chat show alongside Sheen, said that he feels nervous about bringing the beloved book to the small screen, “because people have loved the book for 30 years and they have ideas as to what these characters are and we have to fulfil that dream.”

Good Omens sees an angel and a demon work together to save the world from an apocalypse triggered by the birth of the Antichrist.

Sheen plays angel Aziraphale and Tennant the demon Crowley, and Tennant said the show is “a good romp to end the world”.

The TV stars were on Norton’s sofa alongside music star Gloria Estefan, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, and the Jonas Brothers.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.35pm on Friday.