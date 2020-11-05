Ant and Dec fear ‘payback’ in Bushtucker Trials

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ant and Dec are “paralysed with fear” and dread “payback” in their own Bushtucker Trials – when they are served a fish eye and a pig’s penis.

The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! presenters were confronted with the challenges after years of watching others attempt to overcome their fears.

They took part in the trials after being surprised by Joel Dommett, presenter of axed show I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp, while rehearsing in Australia last year.

Their efforts will be broadcast on ITV on Sunday, which will also confirm the line-up for the new series.

Dec said he was “paralysed with fear,” while Ant joked: “I feel this is payback.”

Trials include Catch A Falling Star – involving a trap door and smelly, green slime – and Face Your Fears, which features cockroaches, giant spiders and snakes.

Well, we did it. We finally got talked into doing a #BushertuckerTrial 😬🤢 Don’t ask how but rest assured it was as hideous as we thought! See the full trial, and take a look back at 19 series of #ImACeleb, on A Jungle Story, 8:10pm next Sunday, 8th Nov on @ITV @WeAreSTV 🕷🐜🐛 pic.twitter.com/55qmQGQGpB — antanddec (@antanddec) November 1, 2020

The pair were confronted with a “starter, main and dessert” for an eating trial.

Ant faces a witchetty grub, blended vomit fruit and a fish eye, while Dec gets a fermented duck egg, blended cockroaches and a pig’s penis.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity… kicks off this month, with Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah, actress Ruthie Henshall and BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire thought to be taking part.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the new series will be taking place in a Welsh castle rather than the usual location of the Australian jungle.

I’m A Celebrity… A Jungle Story airs on Sunday November 8 at 8.10pm on ITV.