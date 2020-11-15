The Crown’s Emma Corrin: I’m sad to have left Diana role after one series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Emma Corrin has said she is “sad” about the fact she is only appearing in one series of The Crown.

The actress, who portrays Diana during the early stages of her relationship with Prince Charles, said it is a “shame” that her appearance is so fleeting in the hit Netflix show.

Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role for the final two series of the programme.

Emma Corrin photographed for this week’s issue of GQ Hype (Bella Howard/GQ/PA)

Corrin told GQ: “I’m sad about it, but I’ve moved on.”

She added that she “can’t imagine” how William and Harry feel about the series.

“I’d be interested to know what they think,” she said.

“If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave.”

The fourth series of The Crown arrived on Netflix on Sunday.

It begins with the rise to power of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, in 1979, and the assassination by the IRA of Lord Mountbatten (Charles Dance) during a fishing trip in Ireland.

Josh O’Connor (PA)

The series also marks the return of Josh O’Connor as the Prince of Wales, and Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker-Bowles, as well as Olivia Colman as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Corrin said the new series is sad “apart from the 20 minutes when Charles and Diana are happy in episode six”.

The actress also discussed a chemistry reading she had to do with O’Connor in order to get the part.

When asked what they were looking for, she said: “Kind of no chemistry.”

Emma Corrin on the cover of this week’s issue of GQ Hype (Bella Howard/GQ/PA)

In a separate interview with Glamour, Corrin revealed that she had to be taken to hospital after filming a scene in a swimming pool with the young actors playing William and Harry.

“It was honestly the hardest scene to film because I was genuinely keeping myself alive treading water, and also keeping five-year-old Harry alive, as we found out he couldn’t swim.”

Corrin said that after they went to a hospital to get her some antibiotics before they were due to fly home, doctors told her that her oxygen levels were too low for her to leave.