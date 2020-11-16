BBC apologises for ‘major technical issues’ during Monday’s programming

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The BBC has apologised to viewers after “major technical issues” disrupted Monday’s programming.

Viewers tuning into BBC One on Monday evening were greeted by a red screen stating: “We are sorry for the break in this programme and are trying to correct the fault.”

The channel’s announcer said “we are having quite a night of it”. The glitch happened during a Panorama documentary on the US election and delayed the start of EastEnders by about 10 minutes.

In a statement, the BBC apologised and said the schedule was running five minutes late.

It said: “Unfortunately major technical issues delayed the start of Panorama this evening. The BBC One schedule is now running five minutes late – we apologise to viewers for the disruption.”

Good Morning Britain host and former BBC Breakfast presenter Susanna Reid joked: “2020 has claimed BBC One.”