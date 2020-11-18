I’m A Celebrity newcomers face gruesome first challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall faced three rounds of gruesome tasks as they made their debut on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 10 original contestants looked on as the classical singer and West End star were covered in rotten tomatoes and slime in a bid to win coveted stars, and therefore dinner, for their future campmates.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly initially told the group they would all be taking part in the challenge, but soon revealed they had been summoned to the trial room at Gwrych Castle in North Wales to watch the newcomers make their debut on the ITV show.

TRIAL TEASE: Nothing says 'welcome to the Castle' like a gruesome performance in front of your new Campmates! 🎭 Best of luck, @RuthieHenshall and @russellthevoice… #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LJaZDNNoyx — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2020

First, Henshall faced the Laughing Stocks challenge where she was placed in stocks and covered in 225 kg of rotten tomatoes as she read the first part of a joke.

Watson was tasked with searching through barrels of slime, maggots, rotten vegetables and fish guts to find the punchline.

The classical star claimed to have chipped a tooth in the barrel, prompting laughter from the camp.

Ruthie Henshall (ITV)

Eye Scream saw the pair use their mouths to transfer three fish eyes from a bowl into an ice cream tub, before crushing a fish eye over the tub to create a juice topping.

The final part of the challenge was called Critters In Ya Knickers and saw the pair don oversized clear trousers which were then filled with crickets and cockroaches.

Both then had to dance to famous songs, while their fellow campmates attempted to guess the titles, with tracks including Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyonce, Gangnam Style by Psy and Proud Mary originally by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The pair ultimately won 11 out of 12 stars.

"I am your singer and dancer!" Clear the courtyard – @RuthieHenshall's about to take centre stage… 💃 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/c6CUFukA3i — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 18, 2020

A jubilant Henshall said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we got 11 stars… I’m so excited to get into the castle and really look forward to saying hello to everyone and getting to know them.”

However, the new arrivals were initially met with a mixed reaction.

Vernon Kay said: “I’ve got mixed emotions at the moment. It moves the dimensions. It moves the dynamics about slightly. I would be genuinely upset if this dynamic changes.”

Shane Richie later added “There’s 10 of us now, we’ve been together four days. We know each other really well.

“We’re eating, sleeping, laughing, crying together and for another two people to come in you’re always frightened it’s going to change the dynamics and we were kind of concerned about that.”

However, Watson and Henshall were ultimately welcomed warmly by the group.

Henshall said: “As soon as Russell and I walked in, the welcome was just… it was wonderful, it was fantastic.”

Later that evening their efforts were rewarded with a dinner of ox tail.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.