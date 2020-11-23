Gordon Ramsay: People assume I am my son’s grandad

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gordon Ramsay has said people assume he is his youngest son’s grandfather.

The TV chef, 54, has five children with wife Tana, including son Oscar – who turned one in April.

He told Men’s Health magazine he gets infuriated when people assume his eldest son, Jack, 20, is the father of his youngest child.

“The worst thing is when I’m walking with Tana and Jack, and everyone is looking at Jack as if Oscar is his son,” he said.

Ramsay said he gets told: “You must be so proud to be a grandad.”

He said he replies: “F*** off, he’s ours. If I get called ‘grandad’ one more f****** time, I’m going to hit the roof.”

As well as Jack and Oscar, Ramsay is father to three other children – Megan, Matilda and Holly.

Men’s Health cover (Men’s Health/Ture Lillegraven/PA)

He also told the magazine about his views on chefs and body weight.

“Trust the skinny chefs because the fat ones have eaten all of the good food,” he said.

The full Gordon Ramsay interview is in the December issue of Men’s Health UK, on sale from November 24.