Another star waltzes off Strictly Come Dancing

Clara Amfo has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing – while Maisie Smith escaped the dance-off for the first time in three weeks.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Amfo, 36, faced elimination after scoring just 19 with her jive to Tina Turner’s River Deep Mountain High.

She went up against Jamie Laing, 32, despite the reality TV star earning 24 points for his fiery tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec have been eliminated from Strictly (BBC/PA)

Both performed their routines again in a bid to impress the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Amfo and her professional partner Aljaz Skorjanec, saying: “My goodness it’s a really difficult one, both couples I thought were absolutely incredible and danced with so much passion and love, but the couple I would like to save, Clara and Aljaz.”

Motsi Mabuse picked Laing and Karen Hauer, but described it as “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make”.

Casting the deciding vote, Shirley Ballas chose Laing, explaining: “Well this is a very difficult series, I mean every couple is outstanding and I felt on this occasion that both couples totally lifted their game, but there was one couple, they just convinced me.

“They had conviction from step to step, they believed in their performance, and therefore I’m going to save Jamie and Karen.”

Amfo said she had had “the best time ever and got a new friend for life”, describing her time on the BBC One show as “a dream come true”.

Skorjanec said he was “gutted”, but told Amfo: “This series has been so special and it’s only because of you, thank-you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.”

EastEnders star Smith had been in the dance-off two weeks running despite wowing the judges.

After scoring 29 points on Saturday, she saw a change of fortune and earned a safe spot.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez avoided the dance-off this week (BBC/PA)

The six remaining celebrities will compete in Movie Week next week.

Jacqui Smith, Jason Bell, Max George and Caroline Quentin have previously been given the boot from Strictly.

Olympian Nicola Adams left the competition because her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunday’s results show also featured a musical performance by Gary Barlow.