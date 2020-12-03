Curtis Pritchard returns to filming Celebs Go Dating after coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Curtis Pritchard has returned to filming Celebs Go Dating for the first time after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Love Island star, whose brother AJ was eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday evening, has since had four negative test results.

Filming on the E4 series, which will also feature nightclub mogul Wayne Lineker, the brother of pundit Gary Lineker, and Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, was halted after Pritchard was diagnosed.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ also tested positive for Covid-19 before he took part in I’m A Celebrity and was in isolation for more than two weeks ahead of going on the show.

Neither brother suffered any symptoms.

A spokesperson for Curtis Pritchard said: “We can confirm that after four negative results and in agreement with the team at Celebs Go Dating, Curtis has gone back to filming.

“We would like to thank the team at Lime Pictures for their smooth handling of this issue and the quick return of Curtis.”

A friend of Pritchard said: “This is a massive relief for Curtis, being the sort of person he is he felt terrible that with that test result he had halted production.

“Having had no symptoms and five negative test results before the test was positive, he is feeling more at ease now he is able to get back to work.

“Both AJ and Curtis have both tested positive for coronavirus whilst being contracted for separate TV shows. Both showed no symptoms and both were relieved when the negative result came back.”