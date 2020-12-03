Mo Farah: I have found a best friend for life in AJ Pritchard during I’m A Celeb

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Mo Farah said he has found a “best friend for life” in AJ Pritchard following the pair’s stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The pair were eliminated from the ITV show on Wednesday evening, becoming the seventh and eighth contestants to leave the castle.

Athlete Sir Mo said he got “really close” to dancer Pritchard while they were appearing in the programme together.

Dancer AJ Pritchard was eliminated from the show on Wednesday evening (ITV)

After leaving the camp, Sir Mo said: “He’s a lovely kid and I think I found my best friend for life.”

He added that Pritchard, 26, is driven for his age, adding he was not “doing half of what he’s doing” when he was the dancer’s age.

“He just gives 110%, that’s what I like about him,” Sir Mo said.

“He never complains about anything, he just gets on with it.”

Sir Mo, 37, said he “just clicked” with Pritchard.

.@Mo_Farah and @Aj11Ace were full of beans as they waved goodbye to their Campmates and crossed the Castle doors 🏰 (pun absolutely intended) #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5x12sFz4JA — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 3, 2020

He added he is pleased at making it as far as he did in the competition.

“I’m happy with where I finished and the best thing is getting out to see my family and to get back to normal life,” he said.

Sir Mo said he had been in touch with his wife since leaving the camp.

“I had a good chat with her for the first time last night,” he said.

“I told her how much I missed her, how much I’m looking forward to seeing her and the kids.”

TV presenter Vernon Kay, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, actor Shane Richie and radio DJ Jordan North are the only remaining contestants.

Soap star Jessica Plummer, classical singer Russell Watson, Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard and BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire have already been eliminated from the castle.

West End star Ruthie Henshall and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold have also previously left the programme.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.