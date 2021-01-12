Lesley Manville joins cast of Dominic Savage’s I Am

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lesley Manville has joined the cast of Dominic Savage’s Channel 4 anthology drama series I Am.

The Phantom Thread actress, 64, will star opposite Michael Gould and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr in the episode I Am Maria.

Production of the episode commenced in London on Tuesday.

Dominic Savage (Ian West/PA)

Series creator and director Savage said: “I am so excited to be working with Lesley Manville.

“She is such an incredible force of nature and someone who I have always had huge admiration for.

“With I Am Maria, we will be exploring urgent prescient themes that show what it is like to completely and dramatically change one’s life in a way that is unthinkable and heart-breaking, yet very empowering.

“It’s going to be quite a journey, and I can’t wait to get started.”

I Am Maria forms part of a three-part series alongside I Am Danielle, which stars Letitia Wright, and I Am Victoria, which features Suranne Jones.

Each episode of the series, by Me+You Productions, is developed and written by Savage in collaboration with the leading actor.

Each episode features improvised dialogue.

Lesley Manville will improvise some of her performance (Ian West/PA)

Manville said: “For me collaboration is everything. To be able to combine different creative minds and produce a work of drama is a thrilling privilege.

“Dominic and I have spent the past few months developing a character and scenario that will touch many people I know.

“This kind of work is not new to me and I’m relishing the chance to flex my improvising muscles once again.”

Caroline Hollick, head of drama at Channel 4, said: “Lesley Manville is a screen legend, and I’m delighted she’s returning to her improvisatory roots to co-create this powerful, inspirational story.

“It’s a privilege to have someone of her renown and stature on the channel.”