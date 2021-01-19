BBC iPlayer enjoys its biggest ever week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

BBC iPlayer enjoyed its biggest ever week earlier this month after viewers streamed 162 million programmes, the broadcaster said.

The first full week of 2021 – January 4-10 – saw record numbers flock to the streaming platform, boosted by shows including The Serpent, A Perfect Planet, Traces and EastEnders, according to the BBC.

The period also saw a record 4.1 million people aged under 35 sign into their BBC account to watch iPlayer, with Pretty Little Liars and the FA Cup proving popular with a younger audience.

Normal People helped BBC iPlayer to its busiest ever year (Enda Bowe/BBC/PA)

Last year was a record-breaking 12 months for iPlayer, which launched in 2007. The BBC said 5.8 billion programmes were streamed from January to December, up 31% on the previous year.

During a year marred by lockdown Killing Eve, Normal People, The Nest and Gavin & Stacey were among the most streamed shows.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “More people than ever are using BBC iPlayer and they are using it more often, with a staggering 5.8 billion streams in 2020.

“They are finding more boxsets to choose from, a growing ultra HD offer and a brand new kids’ experience for our youngest viewers.

“The BBC iPlayer experience will keep getting better whatever your age and wherever you’re based, and we are already seeing 2021 breaking new records with viewers flocking to The Serpent, A Perfect Planet, the FA Cup and many more.”