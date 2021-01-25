Ashley James reveals baby name as she says birth was harder than marathons

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ashley James has revealed she has named her son Alfie River Andrews.

The former Made In Chelsea star and DJ welcomed her first child with boyfriend Tom Andrews on January 9, and said giving birth was more difficult than the two marathons she has run.

She told Hello magazine: “I love being a mum. Every day I love him more.

“Before he came along, I suffered from anxiety, but now I feel calm and content, as if I was made to be a mum.

“I’ve run two marathons, but giving birth is harder. I was in labour for 18 hours, but Tommy was with me all the way, holding my hand. And when Alfie finally emerged, it was amazing.

“I used to think that I didn’t want children. Now I can’t imagine not wanting a baby or being without him.”

James said she might not have had a baby had it not been for the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “Our relationship had already become serious before he moved in, (when the first lockdown was announced last year).

“There was none of the game-playing I’d encountered with previous boyfriends, and living together felt natural.

“He’s very family oriented and although I knew from the start he wanted children, I didn’t feel ready.

“I’d never felt maternal and couldn’t see a place for children in my life. I was ambitious, enjoyed my job and the freedom to travel, and thought if I had a baby, I’d have to give it all up.”

James said she has been touched by the support she has received from famous friends including The Only Way Is Essex stars Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright, whose babies Roman and Loretta were born last year.

She said: “They’re really strong mums and I can message them for advice day and night.”

“Ollie Locke (her Made In Chelsea co-star) has been amazing, too, and we’ve received so many flowers our home looks like a florist’s. And Giovanna Fletcher (who recently won I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here) sent a lovely message.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.