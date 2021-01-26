Shouty or Pouty? Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid given Mr Men alter egos

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have been turned into Mr Men cartoons to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular books.

Morgan, known for his confrontational interviewing style, has been dubbed Mr Shouty while his glamorous colleague Reid has become Little Miss Pouty.

Piers Morgan has been given the Mr Men treatment (Mr Men/PA)

Morgan’s cartoon counterpart is blue and drawn looking furious with his finger in the air in the middle of making a point, while Reid’s is yellow and pictured waving with red-painted lips to match her buttoned high heel boots.

The first book in the Mr Men series, which was created by Roger Hargreaves, was published in 1971.

To celebrate the anniversary, Mr Men publishers are set to launch two new characters and have asked fans to vote on a shortlist of five.

Mr Calm, Little Miss Kind, Little Miss Brave, Little Miss Energy and Mr Brilliant are all in with a chance of joining the roster.

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid has been transformed into a Mr Men cartoon (Mr Men/PA)

Good Morning Britain fans might be disappointed to discover Morgan and Reid will not be joining the cast of 90 characters permanently.

Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger, said: “It’s amazing to see people are still connecting to the books after 50 years.

“They have always been about getting people to relate with the unique characters and identify the different traits of their own personalities, so it’s great to involve the fans and let them help shape the next 50 years of Mr Men.”

For more information on the poll, visit www.mrmen.com.

Good Morning Britain continues on ITV.