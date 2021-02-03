The Crown shines in Golden Globe nominations this year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Crown has proven its royal pedigree by earning more nominations than any other contender in the TV category for this year’s Golden Globe awards.

The lavish Netflix series has earned six nominations in the TV categories in total, including two of the five nominations in the best performance by an actress in a television series – drama category.

Screen stalwart Olivia Colman has been nominated alongside Crown newcomer Emma Corrin.

Olivia Colman as the Queen in series four of The Crown (Netflix/PA)

Corrin said it was a “real honour” to be nominated, writing on Instagram: “Thank you so much @goldenglobes! A real honour to be named amongst a group of such talented and inspirational women! Working on The Crown was the most magical experience in no small part thanks to the incredible cast and crew that supported and help guide me through THANK YOUU”.

Actor Josh O’Connor has earned a nomination in the same category for actors.

He will go up against big hitters such as Al Pacino, nominated for Hunters, and Bob Odenkirk, nominated for Better Call Saul.

O’Connor has played the Prince of Wales in season three and four of The Crown, while Corrin has been a new addition in the fourth series with her turn as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Josh O’Connor has played Prince Charles in the third and fourth series (Netflix/PA)

The most recent series of the much-talked about Netflix drama was set in the 1980s, focusing on the tumultuous relationship of Charles and Diana, while introducing Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

Colman’s nomination for The Crown recognises her role as the Queen, whom she portrayed in the third and fourth series.

She will be replaced in the final two seasons by Imelda Staunton, who will play an older version of the Queen.

Gillian Anderson portrays Margaret Thatcher (Netflix/PA)

Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter have both been nominated in the best performance by an actress in a television supporting role category.

Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in the third and fourth series.

The Crown has also been nominated in the best television series drama category.

Other programmes nominated in the category include Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched.

The show’s creator Peter Morgan said: “All of us on The Crown are thrilled to be recognised in this way by the HFPA. This season really seems to have resonated with audiences of all generations all around the world, and we could not be more grateful or more proud.”

The 78th Golden Globes will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles for the first time, with comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler sharing the bi-coastal hosting duties.