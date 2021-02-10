Holby City stars reveal how ‘stick of truth’ helped them work amid pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The stars of Holby City have revealed how a “stick of truth” and tennis balls helped them film during the pandemic.

TV and film production has faced huge challenges due to the health crisis and the BBC’s medical drama had two breaks in transmission during its 22nd season.

However, it has been broadcasting regularly since November.

Three of Holby’s newcomers explained how the show continued during the pandemic.

Chan Woo Lim plays the character of Jeong-Soo Han and revealed a two-metre stick was used on set to maintain social distancing.

He said: “It was really bizarre being back on set with the Covid restrictions and everything else. And we call it on set the stick of truth, it’s like a long pole that extends up to two metres just so we know we’re at a safe distance from one another.”

Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge plays Josh Hudson and pulled the curtain back on some of the digital trickery used to fool viewers.

He said: “If there’s a scene where two of us need to be together we shoot the shot separately and in the edit they kind of mix us in together.

“Sometimes you have to act to a tennis ball which can be difficult.”

Amy Murphy is making her TV debut by playing nurse Kylie Madden in Holby. She revealed stars have been doing their own makeup.

She said: “It’s so important that everything is safe and distanced on set and the Holby team have done a really good job of ensuring that.”

Chan said the pandemic had made him more grateful.

He added: “I think it’s extremely important to acknowledge and respect and be thankful for the little things you may actually still have.

“A job is one of them so, not only am I thankful now but I’m pretty sure I’m going to be thankful for the rest of my life.”

Holby City continues on BBC One.