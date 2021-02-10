ITV confirms return date for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to ITV on February 20, ITV has confirmed.

The live variety show, hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, will be filmed in front of a virtual audience of 300 people and the first show will feature Jamie and Harry Redknapp and Gary Barlow.

Segment Undercover will also return, with the Redknapps, Davina McCall and Sir Mo Farah all victims of the duo’s hidden camera pranks.

Confirmed: Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns Saturday 20 February at 7pm on ITV@antanddec @itvtakeaway pic.twitter.com/JOXo0xLFxg — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) February 10, 2021

I’m A Celebrity… Get Out Of Me Ear will also return for the new series, which sees Ant and Dec instructing stars what to do through a hidden ear piece.

The new episodes will also feature a mini-series called Double Trouble in which Ant and Dec have been cloned and the clones have gone rogue and will feature celebrities including Bear Grylls, Prue Leith, Rob Brydon, Alison Hammond and Jermaine Jenas.

Pandas Bam & Boo, played by Ant and Dec in realistic prosthetic costumes, will all come back after appearing for the first-time last series at London Zoo.

Clear your schedules… #SaturdayNightTakeaway IS BACK! Join @antanddec for a big night in with all the usual madness 🤩 Starts Feb 20th at 7pm on @itv, @itvhub and @WeAreSTV 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4wvP43gpFl — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 10, 2021

In the new series they will be hiding out in Hamleys toy shop within a teddy bear’s picnic and will need help to escape.

Saturday Night Takeaway will also have a new companion show on the ITV Hub.

The seven 10-minute episodes will feature new interviews with Ant & Dec and will include behind-the-scenes gossip.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns on February 20 at 7pm on ITV.