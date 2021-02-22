Social media star Joe Sugg lands first TV acting role

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Sugg has landed his first TV acting role – as an aspiring rock star.

The YouTube personality and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 29, will play Sam in the fourth series of The Syndicate on BBC One.

Sam is the boyfriend of lottery winner Roxy, played by Taj Atwal, and a keen guitarist with dreams of becoming a global star, but who currently lives at home with his parents.

Roxy wants them to move in together and start a family but Sam has other ideas and hopes to embark on an unorthodox money-making scheme.

An image of Sugg sees him in a grey denim jacket, leaning on a guitar case covered in colourful stickers.

Each series of The Syndicate features a different lottery syndicate which wins big – with previous series set in a Leeds supermarket, a public hospital in Bradford and a dilapidated stately home near Scarborough.

Posting on Instagram, Sugg said: “The countdown to series 4 of @bbcthesyndicate is on! This is a pic of me as my character Sam. Follow that account for all the info you need!”

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell met on Strictly Come Dancing (Aaron Chown/PA)

His sister, fellow social media star Zoe, commented: “I’m SO excited for this! One of my fave tv series.”

Sugg rose to fame as a social media star and went on to compete on Strictly in 2018 where he reached the final.

He also met his now-girlfriend, Strictly professional Dianne Buswell, with whom he was partnered on the show.

Since then he has appeared in the West End show Waitress and voiced a character in a Doctor Who animated series.