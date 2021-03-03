Emily Atack: I have a tricky relationship with social media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emily Atack has said she has a “tricky” relationship with social media.

The actress told Women’s Health UK the platforms can be a “double-edged sword”.

However Atack added that social media is an important part of her job.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“My relationship with social media is still tricky,” the Inbetweeners star told the magazine.

“The online world is a double-edged sword. My DMs should be a safe space, but everyone’s allowed to say what they like.

“Social media is a huge part of my job and I love reaching out to fans and get so much support back – I have every right to that relationship.”

Atack, who starred in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018, said she had been “criticised” in the past over her weight and so “wearing a bikini in the jungle was a daunting prospect”.

She added: “But the experience forced me to rebuild my relationship with my body; because there was nowhere to hide, I had to embrace those insecurities and I returned from Australia feeling free.

“Eating out less over the past year, I’ve inadvertently lost a stone – but my confidence doesn’t hinge on a number on the scales.”

(Ian West/PA)

She added she was “nervous” about appearing on the ITV programme without any make-up.

“But it turned out to be a great opportunity for me not to care about what I looked like,” she said.

“People watching were able to see beneath the fake tan armour and it was so heart-warming when I realised that they accepted that version of me – freckles, messy hair and all.”

Read the full Emily Atack interview in the April issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from Wednesday.