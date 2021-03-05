Dr Alex George hails mental health funding announcement as ‘huge moment’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dr Alex George has hailed the allocation of £79 million funding for children’s mental health services as a “huge moment”.

The Love Island star was appointed as a youth mental health ambassador for the Government last month.

He said he has been “pushing so hard” for the additional support.

Dr George has been campaigning for better support following the death of his younger brother, Llyr, last year.

The 19-year-old, who was due to attend medical school, took his own life after suffering mental health issues.

The A&E doctor posted the message about the funding announcement alongside a photo of him with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He wrote: “THIS IS A HUGE MOMENT!! I am so pleased to announce that the Government has approved £79 MILLION for YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH!

(Ian West/PA)

“I could actually cry, I have been pushing so hard for this but it couldn’t have happened without the incredible work of everyone involved.”

He added: “The work doesn’t end here, this is just the start.”

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the funding would be used to expand mental health services for young people.