Elaine Paige performs new version of Memory from Cats as she gets Covid jab

Elaine Paige performed a song about the Covid vaccination to the tune of Memory from the musical Cats as she got her second dose of the jab.

The West End star and broadcaster, 73, who originated the role of Grizabella in the show and and had a top 10 hit with the song, was given her vaccine at St George’s Hospital in Tooting.

In a video posted on Twitter, she can be seen singing: “Vaccine, I am having my vaccine, to protect against Covid, make sure you have yours too.

“When you have it, you’ll understand what happiness is.

I'm thrilled to say I've added myself to the @ukvacprogress figures by having my 2nd #COVID19 vaccination! PLEASE when you are offered yours have one!! It's safe, didn't hurt & it will help prevent further deaths from this cruel virus. Together let's make #Covid_19 a 'memory!' pic.twitter.com/TkSqCMrNqE — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) March 16, 2021

“Look, a new life will begin!”

She followed the rendition by saying: “Seriously, when you get the chance, have it.

“It’s safe, it’s effective, it doesn’t hurt, and we all need it to beat the virus.

“So have your vaccine and make Covid a memory!”

Paige is among a host of famous faces encouraging fans to get the vaccine when they are given the chance.

Prue Leith, Jane Fond and Dolly Parton have also urged others to get the jab when they can.

Paige said: “I’m very glad I’ve had mine and hopefully the vaccine will prevent further deaths from this cruel virus and allow the rest of us to get back to normal life in some way.”