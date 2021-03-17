BBC to air documentary about Britney Spears conservatorship battle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A BBC documentary will shine a light on Britney Spears’ high-profile conservatorship battle and the Free Britney movement.

Bafta-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar will travel from the pop star’s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, to Los Angeles to meet fans who allege she is being kept prisoner against her will.

It comes after a New York Times documentary, titled Framing Britney Spears, reopened a debate over her life and career and prompted an outpouring of support from stars including Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.

Britney Spears in concert (Haydn West/PA)

Azhar will attend court hearings and speak to those close to the Toxic singer, 39, in a bid to find out more about the woman behind the headlines.

Filmed in the autumn of 2020, the documentary is due to air on BBC Two later this spring with the working title Britney.

Azhar said: “I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship.

“I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life.

“This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships.”

Kim Kardashian has voiced support for the star (Francis Specker/PA)

Spears’ father Jamie has been her conservator since 2008 after the singer had a public breakdown.

She has said she will not return to the stage while he holds the role as conservator.

Lawyers for Jamie argue his handling of her affairs saved her from financial ruin.

The legal battle is taking place against the backdrop of the #FreeBritney movement, an organisation of fans who believe Spears is being kept prisoner against her will.