BBC’s Morning Live to relocate to Salford as daytime series extended

BBC daytime show Morning Live will become a permanent fixture in TV schedules after it was announced the show will broadcast throughout the year.

The BBC One show, fronted by Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones, will also relocate to Salford from January 2022.

The news was announced as part of the BBC’s wider “Across The UK” plan, which the broadcaster says is its “biggest transformation in decades, which will move power and decision-making across the UK”.

Marsh said: “I’m delighted the audience has enjoyed watching Morning Live as much as we love doing it. This is an exciting development for the show, and we’re looking forward to keeping viewers company on many more mornings in the months to come, and obviously I couldn’t think of a better new home for the show than Salford!”

Jones said: “I am thrilled that Morning Live has been so well received, and now we have the chance to make more! It’s an absolute joy being part of people’s daily lives and knowing that our audience help shape the week.

“We’re looking forward to building on what we started – sharing loads more tips and advice, and having plenty of laughs along the way. Thanks for watching, and we’ll see you at 9.15 in the morning!”

According to the BBC, the changes mean that from 2022, the entire live output of BBC One from 6am to 10am will broadcast from Salford.

The corporation said this means it is the only channel in the UK to broadcast all of its early morning output from outside London.

The BBC’s head of daytime and early peak, Carla-Maria Lawson, said: “Morning Live has been on an incredible journey, with viewers embracing it from the very beginning. This year-round commission is a response to the audience demand for topical, relevant and entertaining content as a trusted companion in the mornings.”

Marsh was absent from presenting for a short period after a hernia operation earlier this year.

Morning Live features celebrity guests, discussions on topical issues and consumer advice, and launched in October 2020, with a second series announced in late January.

It broadcasts during the same slot as ITV’s Lorraine, hosted by Lorraine Kelly.