Record numbers regularly consumed BBC content last year, broadcaster says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Last year saw record numbers of people regularly using the BBC, according to the broadcaster.

More than 90% of adults in the UK used the BBC each week across the last 12 months.

Additionally, a total of 33 million adults visited the BBC website each week.

(Ian West/PA)

Last year also saw 5.8 billions views of programmes on the iPlayer streaming service, up 31% on the previous year.

The Lockdown Learning educational resource brought 5.8 million visitors to the BBC Bitesize website.

The figures were released by the broadcaster in its annual plan for 2021/22.

The plan shows the BBC has made annual savings of £880 million since 2016/17, exceeding its target of £800 million.

BBC chairman Richard Sharp said: “This year has shown what a vital role the BBC plays across the UK.

“We have put plans in place to transform the BBC for the future, we are endeavouring to bring ourselves closer to audiences and we have a huge part to play in the country’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Director-general Tim Davie said: “There is no doubt that in a turbulent and difficult 12 months we have risen to the challenge of informing, educating and entertaining the whole of the United Kingdom.

“We must use these experiences – our biggest-ever education offer, the uninterrupted delivery of trusted news and the amazing efforts to resurrect the production of brilliant TV and radio – to shape what comes next, which is a BBC that delivers for everyone and offers great value.”