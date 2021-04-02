Laura Whitmore confirms baby news: I’m so in love

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Laura Whitmore has announced the birth of her first child, saying “we are in love”.

The Love Island host, 35, posted a snap of the baby in a sling.

Whitmore, who is married to Love Island narrator Iain Stirling, wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time.”

And the Irish presenter, who wed Stirling in a private ceremony, added: “We are in love.”

Whitmore previously told how the first three months of her pregnancy had been “really hard because I was very sick and nauseous”.

“There were a few times on live radio where I actually got physically sick during the show,” she told Hunger Magazine.

Whitmore and Stirling met at a TV awards ceremony in 2016 but only got together later.