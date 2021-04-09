Celebrity judging panel revealed for new ITV show Starstruck

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheridan Smith, Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverley Knight have joined the panel for new ITV show Starstruck.

The programme will be presented by singer Olly Murs.

The show sees members of the public attempt to recreate musical hits.

Sheridan Smith (Matt Crossick/PA)

They will perform in front of the judges each week in a bid to win a £50,000 prize.

Murs said: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday night show like Starstruck.

“It ticks all the boxes. It’s about feel-good, family fun, which is something we all need right now.

“The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night.”

Four teams of three contestants will compete each week to win the votes of the judges and a virtual audience in a bid to land a place in the final.

Singers Smith, Lambert and Knight and comedian Manford will critique the performances of contestants.

Beverley Knight (Ian West/PA)

Knight said: “Every show we get to witness ordinary people emulate extraordinary icons on a huge scale and I’m so here for it.

“I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing those spectacular transformations and being a cheerleader for every contestant.”

Manford said: “After years of being on stage, judged every night, it’s my turn to sit and do the judging.

“I adore talented people, so I’m very proud to be part of a show that’s going to let them show off.

“They’re ticking off a super entertaining bucket list moment and we get to be part of it.”

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “I can’t wait to see which talented members of the public leave our extraordinary panel Starstruck.

“With fabulous transformations, lots of fun and the brilliant Olly Murs at the helm it’s going to be hugely entertaining for the whole family.”