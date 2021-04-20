Cast revealed for BBC adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s novel Life After Life

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sian Clifford, Thomasin McKenzie and James McArdle are to star in new BBC One series Life After Life.

Filming has now begun for the programme, which is an adaptation of Kate Atkinson’s 2013 novel of the same name.

Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay, Years And Years star Jessica Hynes and Derry Girls actress Maria Laird will also appear in the programme.

Thomasin McKenzie (Ian West/PA)

The book has been adapted by screenwriter Bash Doran.

Life After Life tells the story of Ursula Todd, played by McKenzie, who dies in 1910 before she is able to take her first breath.

She is then born again and again, each time living and dying in different circumstances.

Jojo Rabbit star McKenzie said: “I’m drawn to Life After Life because it makes me laugh, cry, clench my fists in anger or whoop with empowerment.

James McArdle (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Bash has done a stunning job at adapting Kate Atkinson’s masterpiece, and working with John has already taught me a great deal – reinforcing my love for collaborating and creating.”

Lucy Richer, senior commissioning editor for the BBC, said: “I am thrilled that the brilliant Bash Doran has adapted Kate’s incredible and unique novel for the screen.

“Our outstanding director John Crowley has brought together a stunning cast led by the enchanting Thomasin McKenzie, and Life After Life is set to be a treat for BBC viewers.”