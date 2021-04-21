Chrissy Teigen reveals words of support from Meghan after miscarriage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that the Duchess of Sussex reached out to her after she suffered a miscarriage.

The model and cookbook author, 35, said Meghan had been “so kind” to her after she and husband John Legend announced they had lost their son, named Jack, in October last year.

She was praised by some for sharing heart-rending photographs from the hospital following her miscarriage, including one showing her and pop star Legend saying goodbye to the baby.

The Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan herself suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live! after show, Teigen said the pair had spoken on a number of occasions and defended the duchess against her critics.

She said: “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written me about baby Jack and loss. But she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.

“That is why you look at everything and you are like, ‘My God, what is absolutely wrong with people where they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy when it is just as simple as them being as kind as people say they are?’ So she is a really wonderful girl.”

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Ian West/PA)

Teigen has spoken out on Twitter in support of Meghan on a number of occasions.

She recently returned to the social media platform three weeks after quitting, saying: “It feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself.”

Teigen, who tied the knot with multi-award-winning singer Legend in 2013, has two children with him named Luna and Miles.