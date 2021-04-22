Prue Leith ‘so embarrassed’ to discover she was at Paris orgy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prue Leith has said she was “so embarrassed” when she inadvertently attended an orgy in Paris.

The Great British Bake Off star, 81, said she stripped off to blend in but spent the evening making excuses so she did not have to join in.

She told The Jonathan Ross Show: “I did go to an orgy in Paris, but I have to claim I didn’t know I was going to go to an orgy.

“I thought I was going to a party. Went with a very nice guy, so thought that would be great.

Prue Leith said she was a young woman at the time (Ian West/PA)

“All I can say is room after room of bouncing bottoms everywhere… on the floor, in all the rooms. I was so embarrassed.

“Anyhow, this guy, he thought it was fantastic. So he just vanished.

“So there I am, 19 or something. So I went to the bar and somebody immediately said to me, ‘Why have you got your clothes on?’ I said, ‘I’m just going to change’.

“I’d walk away. Someone else saying, ‘Why have you got clothes on?’

“So I realised the only way to be invisible was to take my clothes off.

“So I took my clothes off and walked around this party. Spent the next hour saying I was going to the bar, the loo, looking for a friend. I missed the orgy, although I was there!”

She added: “I’ve lived a long time, doesn’t seem worth not enjoying it.”

Leith celebrated her 80th birthday but could not enjoy proper festivities so said she plans to mark it next year.

She said: “I was going to take all my friends to Scotland. It was cancelled. I thought I’ll rebook this year and we’ll go when I’m 81.

“But everyone’s done the same and so they’re booked out the whole year. So we’re going to celebrate my 80th on my 82nd if I’m still here to celebrate it.”

Leith said in the meantime she is making the most of the rule of six to meet friends, but it is resulting in her gaining weight.

She said: “Rule of six every night with cocktails – the result is I’ve put on a stone.

“Alcohol doesn’t half put it on. I make them up (the recipes). I like anything with blue curacao.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on April 24 at 9.35pm on ITV and ITV Hub.