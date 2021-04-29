Channel 4 correspondent makes on-air joke about Jon Snow’s long service

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Channel 4 News’s Washington correspondent joked about Jon Snow’s long service after it was announced he is leaving the programme after 32 years.

The 73-year-old broadcaster and journalist, the longest-serving presenter in the show’s history, will step down at the end of the year.

Broadcasting from in front of the Capitol in Washington DC during the 7pm news, Siobhan Kennedy aimed a light-hearted jibe at Snow’s three decades at the helm.

Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

Snow had introduced her report about US President Joe Biden’s first speech to the joint session of congress, on the eve of his 100th day in office.

Speaking over footage of the event, she said: “Well Jon, this was Joe Biden entering the chamber where he spent three decades – you know how that feels Jon – as a senator, looking on at that stage hoping one day that he would address the nation as its president.

“Well, that is exactly what he did last night, flanked for the first time ever by two women, the two most senior woman in congress behind Joe Biden – Nancy Pelosi, the house speaker, and Kamala Harris, of course, the Vice President.”

Snow’s career in journalism began at LBC in 1973 before he moved to ITN in 1976, where he served as Washington correspondent and diplomatic editor.

He then became the main presenter of Channel 4 News in 1989.