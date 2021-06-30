Catherine Tate to write, direct and star in Netflix comedy series

Catherine Tate is to write, direct and star in a new Netflix comedy series, the streaming giant has announced.

Hard Cell will see the comedian play a number of different characters inside a prison.

Tate said: “Exciting ain’t it?”

Catherine Tate will write, direct, and star in a new comedy series called Hard Cell. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of a women’s prison. pic.twitter.com/fr62AdszJB — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) June 30, 2021

Netflix tweeted: “Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of a women’s prison.”

A promotional image for the comedy shows Tate posing for a police mugshot.

Executive producer Kristian Smith said: “We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate.

“This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility.”