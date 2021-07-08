What else is on TV at the same time as the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night?

England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday night with the hope of securing their first major tournament triumph in 55 years.

The match is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off and will be televised live on both BBC One and ITV, and will also be shown on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub.

But what else will be aired during the match?

Here is a list of other programmes on TV on Sunday July 11.

What is showing on ITV?

ITV 2, Stardust, 7.50pm – Claire Danes stars in the film directed by Matthew Vaughn, which also features Robert De Niro and a host of British talent including Ricky Gervais and narration by Sir Ian McKellen.

ITV 2, Family Guy, 9pm and 9.30pm – American animated comedy show following the lives of the Griffin family, starring Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis.

ITV 2, Love Island, 10pm – The reality TV dating series has recently seen bombshell arrivals, heated arguments, and a recoupling on the horizon.



ITV 2, Love Island: Aftersun – 11pm – The live studio show hosted by Laura Whitmore reflects on the week’s drama and talks to celebrity superfans about their thoughts on the week’s events.



What is on BBC?

BBC Two, Our Wild Adventures, 8pm – A look back on previous wildlife adventures with BBC presenters Steve Backshall, Liz Bonnin and Chris Packham.

BBC Two, The Duchess, 9pm – Directed by Saul Dibb, Keira Knightley plays Georgiana Cavendish, an 18th-century aristocrat who led a lavish life.

Keira Knightley arrives for the world film premiere of The Duchess at the Odeon West End Cinema, Leicester Square, London (PA)

BBC Four, Summer Night Concert from Vienna, 7.30pm – British conductor Daniel Harding leads the classical music concert played by Vienna Philharmonic’s orchestra.

BBC Four – World War II: Behind Closed Doors, 9pm – Directed by Andrew Williams and Laurence Rees, the documentary series explores the roles of the American, Russian and British leaders during the Second World War.



What is Channel 4 airing?

Channel 4, Scotland’s Costal Railways With Julie Walters, 7.30pm – British actress Dame Julie explores Britain’s coastlines and railways.

Channel 4, The Handmaid’s Tale, 9pm – Dystopian drama where women are controlled by the state, based on the best-selling novel by Margaret Atwood.

Channel 4, Celebrity Gogglebox, 10pm – Some of Britain’s celebrity personalities sit back and review the best TV shows of the week.

E4, Naked Attraction, 10:05pm – Daring dating series where individuals get naked on the first meeting.

What will be showing on Channel 5?

Channel 5, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, 8pm – The romantic comedy stars Dame Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Dev Patel and Dame Maggie Smith and is directed by John Madden.

Dame Judi Dench, John Madden and Dame Maggie Smith attend the premiere of The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Odeon Leicester Square, London (Ian West/PA)

Channel 5 Star, Cats And Dogs At War, 5:55pm – Exploring the lives of pet owners whose furry friends will not live in harmony.

Channel 5 Star, Thelma And Louise, 9pm – Crime drama starring Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon and Brad Pitt which follows two best friends who set off for an adventure which soon turns to escaping the police.