Joe Wicks to create mental health documentary for the BBC

A documentary by Joe Wicks on mental health has been commissioned by the BBC.

Joe Wicks: Mental Health, My Family And Me will see the fitness guru reflect on the “poignant personal story” of his mother and father.

Documentary maker Louis Theroux is the executive producer for the BBC One programme.

A statement from the BBC said: “Joe was brought up by parents who struggled with their mental health – his mother suffered from acute OCD and his father battled heroin addiction.

“In this intimate and emotionally powerful film Joe will revisit his childhood and have frank discussions with his family and friends, revealing how his experiences motivated him to keep healthy.”

Wicks said: “I’ve spent a lot of time helping people improve their physical health but as a child that grew up in a home with parents that struggled with their mental health, I know that this is just as important, especially given what’s happened over the last year.

“I’m passionate about exploring it and I want to use my own experience to connect and help families today who are in similar situations to the one I was in.

“I also want to share the message that exercise can be a really powerful tool in helping to boost our mental health.”

In the documentary Wicks will also explore how children are affected by their parents’ mental health struggles, as well as how they can be supported.

Louis Theroux will executive produce the programme (Matt Crossick/PA)

Theroux said: “I was one of the hundreds of thousands of people who flocked to Joe’s online workouts on that first day of PE With Joe back in March 2020.

“I’m a true believer in Joe’s mission of improving your mental wellbeing through exercise and it is a complete thrill and privilege to be able to spread the word further in this documentary, while also showing a side of the nation’s favourite PE teacher they have never seen before.

“This is a dream project for me.”

Last year Wicks was made an MBE after hosting online PE classes for children during lockdown.