Lord Sugar says Apprentice co-star Claude Littner is ‘very well’ after surgery

Lord Sugar has said his The Apprentice co-star Claude Littner is “doing very, very well” following a “horrific” accident.

It was revealed earlier this month that the businessman would miss the forthcoming series of the BBC programme after badly injuring his leg while riding an electric bike.

Lord Sugar told ITV’s Lorraine he has “lost count” of the number of operations Littner has had, adding that he has “gone through a terrible experience”.

Claude Littner had an accident in April, while riding an electric bike (Ian West/PA)

“The irony of it is that he was simply going out for a ride on his bike, not racing, not going fast or anything like that.

“Just doing eight or nine miles an hour and came off.”

Lord Sugar added that it was a “horrific accident and he was so upset that he couldn’t join this series”.

He said Littner is recovering and later this week will have a six-hour operation which will “hopefully” be his last.

Lord Sugar said the pair talk “every couple of days”.

Claude Littner has appeared on The Apprentice since 2015 (BBC/PA)

Littner, 72, who is known for giving tough interviews to contestants during The Apprentice, had the accident in April.

Former The Apprentice winner and entrepreneur Tim Campbell will join Lord Sugar and Baroness Karren Brady in the boardroom in his place when the BBC series returns in early 2022.

Littner has appeared on the programme since 2015 and has previously said he will return as soon as he is able to.