Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

New Strictly pro Kai Widdrington on competition with flatmate Giovanni Pernice

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 10:56 am
Kai Widdrington (BBC/PA)
Kai Widdrington (BBC/PA)

New Strictly Come Dancing professional Kai Widdrington has said he expects it will be “a little bit competitive” with his flatmate Giovanni Pernice when he joins the show later this year.

The Dancing With The Stars Ireland professional has been announced as a new addition to the line-up, alongside former Let’s Dance Germany professional Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard and winner of The Greatest Dancer Jowita Przystal.

Widdrington said he grew up watching Strictly Come Dancing with his parents so they are delighted he will be soon be appearing on the show.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I used to watch the show when I was a little boy, they introduced me to it and that’s kind of what got me into dancing in the first place.

“So they’re huge fans of the show, they watch every season, so they’re over the moon that I’m going to be joining the professional lineup.”

The dancer said he is also excited to take to the floor alongside his flatmate, Strictly professional Pernice.

He said: “I get to dance alongside my flatmate, what more could you want?

Strictly Come Dancing
Giovanni Pernice was most recently paired with Ranvir Singh (Guy Levy/BBC)

“But he’s delighted, he was wishing me wishing me well.

“He’s known for a little while as well but he’s had to keep it quiet as well.

“It should be fun sharing a stage with you with one of your best mates.

“So that’s an added bonus definitely.

“We are really naturally quite competitive anyway, and he’s quite competitive in general but we just mess around.

“When it comes down to it, it’ll be a little bit competitive.

“But at the end of the day, it will be just be fun to share the stage.”

Discussing getting ready for the show’s return in the autumn, he said: “We’re preparing a lot of the group dances now, we’re in rehearsals but I think it officially starts for us on Monday.

“So that obviously will be on Zoom and social distancing and stuff like that, so we’re trying to stay as safe as we can before the season starts.

“But rehearsals officially start on Monday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal