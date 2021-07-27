Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tayo Oguntonade joins Channel 4’s The Great House Giveaway

By Press Association
July 27, 2021, 8:35 am
Tayo Oguntonade is set to host the new season of Channel 4’s Bafta-winning daytime show The Great House Giveaway (Channel 4)
Tayo Oguntonade is set to host the new season of Channel 4’s Bafta-winning daytime show The Great House Giveaway.

The show sees two strangers who have never owned a home given money to buy a property at auction.

They then have six months to redevelop the property into a desirable home with the aim to sell and split the profits, but if they fail the house goes back to auction.

Property expert Oguntonade is permanently joining the hosting team alongside returning presenter Simon O’Brien and S4C’s Carys Davies as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front project, which aims to celebrate black talent in the TV industry.

The show won a TV Bafta award in the new Daytime category in June this year.

The Black to Front project plans to air programmes fronted by black talent and featuring black contributors to champion those voices and stories on September 10.

As part of the project, five new episodes of the property show will broadcast during September where Oguntonade will offer the DIY contestants advice and handy tips.

Oguntonade said: “Helping to get people on the property ladder has been a passion of mine for a long time, one of which I’ve been doing throughout my career.

“I am so excited to be joining The Great House Giveaway team and getting to share my advice with not only the renovation new-comers on the show, but also the viewers at home!”

Alongside being a property expert, Oguntonade is also a mortgage broker and investor and has previously appeared on Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Kate Thomas, commissioning editor for daytime and features at Channel 4, said: “Tayo is a brilliant talent who already has loads of fans following his advice on social media.

“I’m delighted he has joined the Bafta-winning team on The Great House Giveaway.”

Bafta-winning comedian Mo Gilligan and presenter AJ Odudu will host a one-off special of the morning show The Big Breakfast, while veteran broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, 81, will present the game show Countdown as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day.

