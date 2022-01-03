Hundreds of people without water supply due to burst pipe in Inverurie

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of Aberdeenshire households have been left without any water supply following a fault in the main pipe network.

Scottish Water was alerted to a burst water pipe in Inverurie earlier today, which has caused disruption to supplies in the town.

Engineers are currently on scene to repair the damage, however, it is expected homes will remain without water until 9pm today.

Residents have been advised they may experience low or intermittent pressure or discoloured water while work is under way, and full supply will “return gradually” once the fault has been fixed.

Repairs are under way in #AB51 #Inverurie – sorry for any disruption this might be causing. https://t.co/T6ANGH4QXH — Scottish Water (@scottish_water) January 3, 2022

Scottish Water posted on their website: “We are currently repairing a burst water pipe which is causing the interruption to the water supply for customers in Inverurie.

“The full repair will take an estimated five-and-a-half hours from now to complete.

“The water supply will gradually return to normal for customers once the repair has been completed. We expect repairs to be completed by 9.10pm.

“While we carry out the repair please be aware that you may experience no water supply, low / intermittent pressure or discoloured water.

“At present we expect to complete the repair in a timeframe which means we do not plan to provide bottled at distribution locations.”

The next update by Scottish Water is expected at 8am tomorrow.