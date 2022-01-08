Missing Aberdeen 13-year-old Morgan Rennie traced safe and well By Craig Munro January 8, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: January 8, 2022, 4:54 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen 13-year-old Morgan Rennie has been traced safe and well after being reported missing earlier today. She had previously last been seen in the city’s Castlegate area around 9.30pm on Friday. Police posted on social media to say the Garthdee-based teenager had been traced, and thanked the public for their assistance in the search. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Girl, 13, missing from Garthdee area of Aberdeen Missing Derbyshire man Jonathan Knutton traced safe and well Man missing from Northfield area of Aberdeen found safe Aberdeen man Steven Washington last seen in Berryden reported missing