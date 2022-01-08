Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

Alec Baldwin: Any suggestion I am not complying with a search warrant is a lie

By Press Association
January 8, 2022, 7:55 pm
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)
Alec Baldwin (Ian West/PA)

Alec Baldwin has said any suggestion that he is not complying with a search warrant for his phone is a “lie” and feels the only way the death of Halyna Hutchins can be honoured is to “find out the truth”.

Authorities in the US issued a warrant in December for the actor’s mobile phone to be seized and searched, as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of Hutchins.

It is believed there may be evidence on the phone relevant to the incident in which a prop gun went off, fatally injuring the 42-year-old cinematographer on the Rust film set in New Mexico.

Baldwin, 63, discussed the search warrant in a video he shared to Instagram, where he first speaks of his joy at being reunited with a sentimental packet of Splenda sweetener given to him by a female fan.

He then says: “Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bullshit, that’s a lie.

“This is a process where one state makes the request of another state. Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me your phone, give me this, give me that’. They can’t do that. They’ve got to go through the state you live in.

“And it’s a process that takes time and they have to specify what exactly they want.

“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you, I really don’t know.

“But of course, we are 1,000% going to comply with all that, we’re perfectly fine with that.”

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also wounded in the shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round and that investigators must find out who put it in the weapon.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin has said he did not know the gun contained a live round (Jeff Rayner/PA)

The actor continued in his video post: “The best way, the only way, we can honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth.

“That’s what I’m working toward, insisting on, demanding that the organisations involved in this investigation do everything in their power to find out what really happened. That’s all that matters.

“The best way to honour the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth and any suggestion that we’re not complying, myself and any lawyers I’m working with, is a lie.

“As soon as we go through this process, by all means we will comply.

“But I have no worries about that, that’s all going to work itself out.”

Santa Fe magistrates court issued the warrant, requested by the sheriff’s department, for the phone to be seized and searched.

Court documents said: “Affiant believes there may be evidence on the phone, due to individuals using cellular phones during and/or after the commission of crime(s).

“Such information, if it exists, may be material and relevant to this investigation.

“Affiant was also made aware there were several emails and text messages sent and received regarding the movie production Rust in the course of interviews.”

