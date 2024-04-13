Impressive images as hiker rescued in Balmoral’s iconic spot

A walker has been rescued at an iconic tourist spot in Balmoral Estate.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team was called to assist an injured hiker near Prince Albert’s Cairn this afternoon.

Braemar crews were assisted by the Scottish Ambulance Service and Coastguard teams.

Impressive images show an HM Coastguard helicopter flying over the famous pyramid.

The rescue operation was successful.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team’s Twitter reads: “Team deployed to assist a walker today near Balmoral along with Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

SAS has been contacted for comment.