Impressive images as hiker rescued in Balmoral’s iconic spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Impressive images as hiker rescued in Balmoral’s iconic spot

By Alberto Lejarraga
UK Coastguard rescue helicopter in Balmoral.
A Coastguard rescue helicopter was spotted flying over Prince Albert's Cairn. Image: Braemar MRT

A walker has been rescued at an iconic tourist spot in Balmoral Estate.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team was called to assist an injured hiker near Prince Albert’s Cairn this afternoon.

Braemar crews were assisted by the Scottish Ambulance Service and Coastguard teams.

Impressive images show an HM Coastguard helicopter flying over the famous pyramid.

The rescue operation was successful.

Two walkers watch the UK Coastguard helicopter landing near Balmoral’s iconic spot. Image: Braemar MRT 
Braemar MRT has wished the injured hiker a prompt recovery. Image: Braemar MRT 

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team’s Twitter reads: “Team deployed to assist a walker today near Balmoral along with Coastguard and Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

SAS has been contacted for comment.

Midnight mission for Braemar MRT to rescue ‘ill equipped’ couple hillwalking on King’s private estate

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police are patrolling the area as Willowpark Crescent remains cordoned off. Image: Graham Flemming.
Police lock down Aberdeen Street after 'woman's sudden death' in car
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
Man taken to hospital following late night Torry crash
Union Street building with weeds, sticking out of its roof.
Weed-killing drones could be deployed to spruce up grubby Union Street
Peterhead Prison Museum is one of Aberdeenshire's five-star attractions. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Visitor attractions have their say on VisitScotland's plan to scrap star rating scheme
Jordan Wright wearing a black jacket and black t-shirt with headphones around his neck.
Missing teenager may have travelled to the north-east
Families in Aberdeen flocked to the beach to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon. All pictures: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Families enjoy a day at Aberdeen beach as temperatures reach 19C
Locator of Asda, Dyce. Taken: 29/03/2013 Photographer: Tom Harrison
Man in court accused of performing sex act in front of child at Asda…
Permit holders sign on Aberdeen street
Parking permit prices to increase by 10% across Aberdeen - find out how much…
Welcome to Aberdeen sign.
Do you know which Aberdeen 'neighbourhood' you live in?
Toff loves bargain Aberdeen shop
TV's Toff loves Aberdeen's TK Maxx