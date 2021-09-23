Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 23rd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / UK politics

Second major CO2 manufacturer set to be back online next week

By Press Association
September 23, 2021, 6:21 pm
Second major CO2 manufacturer set to be back online next week
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

A second major carbon dioxide producer could be back online within days to ease the UK’s national shortage, a director has said.

Teesside-based Ensus can supply around 40% of the UK’s demand for CO2 but the biofuels plant has been on an annual shutdown for routine maintenance.

The plant, at Wilton International, produces CO2 as a by-product of turning wheat into bioethanol – which can be used as a fuel or additive to petrol – and it should be back online next week.

Ensus director Grant Pearson said the shutdown had been planned six months ago, and the switch-on next week is still on schedule.

He said: “We make around 40% of the UK’s demand so we don’t fix the whole problem – but we are part of the solution.”

Carbon dioxide is used in the food chain, to stun chicken and pigs before slaughter, in health services and in the nuclear industry.

The CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham
The CF Fertilisers plant in Billingham (Owen Humphreys/PA)

CF Fertilisers, which has two UK plants, one of which is in nearby Billingham, has been forced into a shutdown by the high price of gas.

Carbon dioxide is a by-product of fertiliser manufacture and the US firm supplies around 60% of the UK’s needs.

After the Government stepped in with a loan, production at the CF site could be back online in several days following the shutdown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal