Four XL bully dogs ‘urgently’ seeking homes as Scottish SPCA condemns ban

An animal welfare charity is “urgently” seeking homes for four XL bully type dogs before a ban in Scotland is introduced and has condemned the legislation.

The Scottish Government’s U-turn on the controversial breed means from February 23, it will be an offence to breed, sell, exchange, gift, advertise, abandon or allow an XL bully to stray, and they must be muzzled and on a lead in public, including in a car.

The Scottish SPCA is seeking homes for two dogs confirmed to meet the characteristics of XL bullies, and two other dogs which might meet the physical conformation standard.

All the dogs are young and have been microchipped, neutered and given a clean bill of health, and the charity urged that prospective owners with a secure garden should consider adopting them.

The Scottish SPCA is looking for a new home for Duchess (Scottish SPCA/PA)

The Scottish SPCA branded the Dangerous Dogs Act “outdated” and said any dog could be “out of control and dangerous”, describing the four dogs seeking homes as thriving with training and affection.

The dogs: Paddington, aged two; Lex, aged one; and bitches Praline, aged around two; and Duchess, aged three; have undergone “enhanced behavioural assessments” by the charity.

The dogs are living in centres in Glasgow, Aberdeenshire and Lanarkshire.

Paddington, a bulldog from Glasgow, was described as a “cuddly bear”, while Praline was found tied up and is being rehomed in Lanarkshire.

Praline met the physical conformation standards of an XL bully dog (Scottish SPCA/PA).

In Aberdeenshire, American bulldog Duchess was said to be “incredibly sweet”, and Lex, a crossbreed, could be someone’s “new best friend” and had the potential to live in a household with cats.

Jennie Macdonald, head of rehoming, fostering and community engagement, said: “It will become illegal for us to rehome these dogs if they have not found homes by February 23.

“Our four dogs at Aberdeenshire, Glasgow and Lanarkshire animal rescue and rehoming centres which meet, or might, meet the physical conformation standard of an XL bully type breed have undergone enhanced behavioural assessments with our behaviour team.

“The process of ensuring they are ready for rehoming has been ongoing for some months while the situation in Scotland has been unclear. They have been microchipped, neutered and given a clean bill of health.

Two-year-old Paddington is on the lookout for a new home (Scottish SPCA handout/PA)

“We welcome contact from prospective owners with a secure garden who can offer a forever home to these lovely dogs.”

Claire Haynes, head of animal behaviour at the Scottish SPCA, said: “All our animals for rehoming go thorough comprehensive medical and behavioural assessments.

“This has been an ongoing process for some months with our XL bully type dogs while the situation in Scotland has been unknown.

“After an enhanced assessment, Duchess and Praline meet the physical conformation standards of an XL bully type breed. Paddington and Lex are still to be formally assessed, but could be typed as XL bully dogs.

“We continue to call for the principle of deed not breed to be applied, and for the outdated Dangerous Dogs legislation to be overhauled.

“Any breed of dog can be potentially out of control and dangerous in the wrong hands.”

The charity said other XL bullies could be put up for rehoming before February 23, but warned the four already needing new owners may be euthanised if they could not be rehomed in time.

A spokesperson said: “There is a chance we might still put others up for rehoming before February 23.

“It will become illegal for us to rehome these dogs if they have not found homes. Keeping a dog in a kennel environment for the rest of their life is not good welfare, therefore this means we would need to consider putting these animals to sleep, if we cannot find homes for them before that date.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We regularly consulted with the SSPCA and other stakeholders throughout the development of the new XL bully safeguards, and we will continue to do so to ensure everything is being done to implement them in the best way possible.

“The Scottish Government was obliged to act to protect public safety and animal welfare as a consequence of the controls brought in by the UK Government, which created the unacceptable risk of dogs being moved to Scotland from England and Wales.”