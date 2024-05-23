Motorcyclist killed and another seriously injured in Highlands crash

A motorcyclist has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash in the Highlands.

Two motorcycles collided on the A837 near Loch Assynt at around 11.05am on Wednesday.

The emergency services attended and a 61-year-old man who was riding a black BMW GS1250 died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man riding a black Honda VFR was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment to serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours for a crash investigation.

Police Scotland Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died, as well as all those involved in this incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist.

“In particular, if you have dashcam that could help with our investigation then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 1207 of Wednesday May 22.”