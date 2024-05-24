Two dead after car leaves road and enters water

Two men have died after a vehicle left the road and entered water in the Highlands.

Police said the pair, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on the A87 in Invergarry on Friday morning.

Their next of kin have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance after a vehicle left the road and entered the water off the A87, Invergarry.

“The A87 is currently closed at the junction with the A82. Diversions are place.

“Two men, aged 27 and 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin are aware and are being supported by police.”

Inquiries are ongoing.