What the papers say – April 14

Coronavirus developments and revelations about a former head of Whitehall procurement are splashed across the front pages.

The Times leads with the story that Bill Crothers became an adviser to Greensill Capital while still working as a civil servant.

TIMES: Top Cameron mandatin of took job from Greensill #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fnw7gLoHn3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 13, 2021

The Daily Mail‘s headline says a “Cameron Mandarin” has been “snared” by the scandal, calling Mr Crothers’s deal to work for both the Government and as a Greensill board adviser an “extraordinary arrangement”.

The Guardian covers the same story, quoting sources at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office saying they are “deeply concerned” at the revelation.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 14 April 2021: Revealed: top civil servant’s role at scandal-hit pic.twitter.com/aleDjESvBa — The Guardian (@guardian) April 13, 2021

The Daily Mirror calls it the “worst Tory scandal” in the last 10 years, while Metro focuses on Labour’s response to the issue and the party’s criticism of Rishi Sunak as “running scared” over his part in the affair.

Tomorrow's front page: Sleazy access https://t.co/h9OnjefVHm #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bMVLee91Rd — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 13, 2021 Tomorrow's paper tonight 🗞️ IT LOOKS A BIT FISHY RISHI 🤔 ▪ Now it emerges top civil servant was working for Cameron lobby scandal firm▪ Labour fury as Chancellor skips Commons questions over sleaze#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zR9ep4Eshx — Metro (@MetroUK) April 13, 2021

The Daily Telegraph leads with a report suggesting nearly a quarter of recorded Covid deaths are people who have the disease rather than deaths being caused by coronavirus.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Quarter of virus deaths not caused by Covid'#TomorrowsPapersToday Read the article here: https://t.co/V8wVAyZWrX ✉️ Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xH2UHvIjAb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 13, 2021

The i reports on vaccines being offered to people under 40 in six weeks.

While The Sun writes about “thirsty Brits” making 14 million pub bookings.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Thirsty Brits have made 14 million pub bookings' https://t.co/N2mZd6Y6Ie pic.twitter.com/0I6SjtfCek — The Sun (@TheSun) April 13, 2021

The Financial Times leads with the halted rollout of the Johnson & Johnson jab in Europe.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 14 April https://t.co/qyaKPrmtRo pic.twitter.com/WfOn8ooVZx — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 13, 2021

The Daily Express writes the Queen is intending to spend more time at Windsor Castle following the death of her husband.

Tomorrow's front page: The Queen wants to live close to Philip – https://t.co/whCoDbMM4F#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/stjSKJfFiW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 13, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with “good news” for bats, after the World Health Organisation called for an end to “cruel wet markets”.