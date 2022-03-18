What the papers say – March 18 By Press Association March 18, 2022, 5:51 am What the papers say – March 18 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The human toll continuing to mount in Ukraine and 800 suddenly unemployed sailors are the focus of the nation’s papers. The Guardian carries reports of war crimes while The Daily Telegraph says Russia is targeting Priti Patel and Ben Wallace with fake video calls. Guardian front page, Friday 18 March 2022: Putin accused of war crimes as school and theatre are hit pic.twitter.com/N9wkF7WCe5— The Guardian (@guardian) March 17, 2022 🗞️ The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Russians target Patel and Wallace with fake video calls'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/wvY6HmMmCT— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 17, 2022 The Independent, the i and The Times lead with the fightback from Ukrainians. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/TfqyG7km4E— The Independent (@Independent) March 18, 2022 Friday’s i – “Putin’s tank assault on Kyiv in doubt” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YMqNobwHU7— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 17, 2022 Friday’s TIMES: “Ukraine takes fight to Putin” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AQryk6GHU3— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 17, 2022 The Daily Mirror splashes with a story of compassion towards refugees fleeing the war. Tomorrow's front page: Band of mothers https://t.co/uUlc7xdG48 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6q1vto6d5H— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 17, 2022 The Financial Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Express all carry the P&O news on their front pages, with the latter calling the move a “betrayal”. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 18 March https://t.co/E8OaQybToI pic.twitter.com/AJw14AvuyK— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 17, 2022 Friday’s Daily MAIL: “Mutiny On The P&O Ferries” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WkXZPIYMEM— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 17, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: Betrayal! P&O sacks 800 workers by video #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4PBggRqvID— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 17, 2022 The Daily Star says the company’s staff are “up ship creek”, while Metro reports “mutiny” and The Sun comments: “What a bunch of anchors!” Tomorrow’s front page: Up Ship Creek #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VSVUoVcaZp pic.twitter.com/yzz6XGv9mj— Daily Star (@dailystar) March 17, 2022 Friday’s front page:MUTINY ON P&O FERRIES#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/xGVd9GNfs6— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 17, 2022 Friday’s SUN: “What a bunch of anchors!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/b4m9xR3DQv— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) March 17, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal What the papers say – March 17 What the papers say – March 16 What the papers say – March 15 What the papers say – March 14