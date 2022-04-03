What the papers say – April 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – April 3

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 5:36 am
What the papers say – April 3 (PA)
What the papers say – April 3 (PA)

The nation’s Sunday papers carry Boris Johnson’s plan to increase Britain’s energy self-reliance, the suspension of a Tory whip, and reports from Mariupol.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is set to expand the Government’s existing nuclear commitment by adding to the nation’s current fleet of nuclear plants.

The Sunday Times leads with Tory MP David Warburton’s suspension over allegations of “sexual assault and cocaine abuse”.

The Conservatives fear a backlash in the polls over high taxes, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Express says the Chancellor should “claw back the billions lost to fraudulent Covid loans” in order to cut the tax burden.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s department accepting a decision to grant parole for the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday says parole bosses are unable to stop Tracey Connelly from using dating apps once she is released.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from survivors of the Russian siege of Mariupol.

Sunday People leads with a call to catch the nation’s “cruellest burglars” after they robbed a disabled granddad of the money he had saved for his funeral.

