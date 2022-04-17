What the papers say – April 17 By Press Association April 17, 2022, 3:07 am What the papers say – April 17 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The ongoing debate about the Rwanda scheme and punishments for environmental activists are among the topics splashed across the national papers. The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror and The Observer all splash responses to the Home Secretary’s refugee plans. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Rwandan plan is ungodly, says Welby'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2uOe39P6kc— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: Priti heartless #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/bIfB68hWSZ pic.twitter.com/AyExZoRVL1— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 16, 2022 Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/GxAGXqP1k3— The Observer (@ObserverUK) April 16, 2022 The Independent leads on the success of the paper’s petition in support of Ukrainian refugees, which has collected over 250,000 signatures. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/koJc3LN1ax pic.twitter.com/wEdwY9PREp— Thair Shaikh (@ThairShaikh) April 16, 2022 The Mail on Sunday says it has delivered 500,000 food boxes to Ukrainians. MAIL On Sunday: “YOUR 500,000 Food Boxes For Ukraine” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TmecBMioeD— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 16, 2022 A dangerous drug that “damaged 20,000 babies” is still being prescribed to pregnant women, according to The Sunday Times. Sunday TIMES: “Drug scandal that damaged 20,000 babies” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LN6mtgW3Or— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 16, 2022 The Sunday Express reports a poll for the paper has found 53% support its call to “punish” the “eco mob”. Sunday EXPRESS: “Punish Eco Mob Now!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WS683vjOv0— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 16, 2022 And the Daily Star Sunday says Hi-de-Hi! actor Jeffrey Holland is treated like Elvis in Hungary. Tomorrow's front page: Hi-de-Hi Jeff: I'm Elvis of Hungary #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/kUG9PYM3Wd pic.twitter.com/TWh9Lx0LC7— Daily Star (@dailystar) April 16, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal What the papers say – April 16 What the papers say – April 15 What the papers say – April 14 What the papers say – April 13