What the papers say – April 17

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 3:07 am
What the papers say – April 17 (PA)

The ongoing debate about the Rwanda scheme and punishments for environmental activists are among the topics splashed across the national papers.

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror and The Observer all splash responses to the Home Secretary’s refugee plans.

The Independent leads on the success of the paper’s petition in support of Ukrainian refugees, which has collected over 250,000 signatures.

The Mail on Sunday says it has delivered 500,000 food boxes to Ukrainians.

A dangerous drug that “damaged 20,000 babies” is still being prescribed to pregnant women, according to The Sunday Times.

The Sunday Express reports a poll for the paper has found 53% support its call to “punish” the “eco mob”.

And the Daily Star Sunday says Hi-de-Hi! actor Jeffrey Holland is treated like Elvis in Hungary.

